Future Market Insights’ latest market study on peptide therapeutics reports that peptide therapeutics is potentially a large market and is expanding extensively with a CAGR of 10.3% over 2015–2025. Expansion of indications for therapeutic peptides is a leading factor driving the growth in market value, says FMI report. Peptides are being used as therapeutic agents from 1950s. However, initially peptides were either hormone or analog closely related to hormone. Hence, primary indications of early peptides were limited to treatment of endocrine disorders or endocrine-dependent cancers. Today peptides are either approved as therapeutic or are in development for broad indications involving inflammation, CNS disorders, hematology, urology, cardiovascular disorders, metabolic disorders etc. among others. As a result, the global peptide therapeutics market is expected to exceed US$ 46 Bn by 2025 end.

Among all applications of peptide therapeutics, cancer application leads the market in 2015 and will continue to dominate the global peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period. Today the focus of most of the peptide therapeutic candidates is oncology. Metabolic disorders applications segment contributed second largest market share by value. Although market share for endocrinology application segment is declining, the segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over 2015–2025, due to approval of additional indication.

Growing number of new approvals for peptide therapeutics is another crucial determinant of growth in global peptide therapeutics market value. The number of commercially approved peptide therapeutics are rising steadily. For instance, till 2000, only 43 peptide therapeutics were approved for commercial applications in the U.S., Europe and Japan. In less than 2 decade period, now in 2018, the number of approved peptide therapeutics have almost doubled. Furthermore, hundreds of projects are in development pipeline and over 400 peptide therapeutics are being evaluated in pre-clinical stage. This suggests that large number of peptide therapeutics will be approved during the forecast period.

More recent advancements in peptide synthesis techniques such as large scale solid phase peptide synthesis, technologies to incorporate unnatural amino acids, conjugation etc. has further broadened the appreciation of peptide therapeutics. Chemical synthesis offers access to a much wider chemical diversity than peptide derivatives produced by recombinant technologies. This enables the large scale synthesis of peptides and thus growing market demand in peptide therapeutics market can be met.

The ability to increase production of peptide therapeutics was first observed by creating synthetic vaccines with the help of synthetic peptides, carbohydrates or antigens. In synthetic peptides, risk of contamination or chemical manipulation of the peptide structure is reduced to create a stable peptide therapeutic. For instance, in November 2015 at the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention’s 2nd workshop on synthetic peptide therapeutics, the peptide therapeutics market was discussed as it was concluded to be one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical segments and aspects such as manufacturing, analytical techniques for impurities and regulatory considerations were discussed.

Among all regions, North America dominated the global market for peptide therapeutics and is expected to continue to maintain leadership position. Revival of interest in peptides as potential drug candidates because of their low oral bioavailability has been a major factor fuelling the growth of the global peptide therapeutics market. The declining number of approvals for pharmaceuticals products and increasing expenses on R&D are hinting towards demand for an alternative approach to improve productivity. The solution is peptide-based drugs that have been identified as potential candidates to resolve problems. Currently, in the market in North America several synthetic therapeutics peptides are in clinical trials, and even more are in advanced stages of preclinical trials.

Lack of oral efficacy in peptide drug delivery has actually helped researchers to find innovative methods of peptide drug delivery. Outsourcing of manufacturing to bring down their cost of peptide therapeutics is a key strategy being adopted by the market players in peptide therapeutics market.

The global peptide therapeutics market is highly competitive and introduction of biosimilar peptide therapeutics have further intensified the competition. Due to patent expiries of blockbuster peptide therapeutics, key manufacturers offer interesting alternatives in their drug pipelines and look for developing areas or demand gaps.

