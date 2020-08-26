According to the recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled “Global IoT Security Market by Component, Deployment, Organization Size, Security Type, End-User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027,” the market was valued at USD 8.68 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a spectacular rate of 27% by the year 2027. The global IoT security market is expected to grow owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks on IoT devices and the rising demand for IoT protection platforms. Moreover, the rise of digitization and integration of automation with IoT in various industry verticals particularly in emerging economies is fueling the demand for IoT security solutions.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/2

The global IoT security market is segregated based on component, deployment, organization size, security type, end-user, and region. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. In terms of deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is classified into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). In regards to security type, the market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, and others. In respect to end-users, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail e-commerce, government & defense, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/2

Key Companies Profiled:

Cisco Systems

IBM

Symantec Corporation

Armis Security

Gemalto, Forgerock

Fortinet

Karamba Security

Rapid7

SecuriThings

Intel Corporation

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro Incorporated

Broadcom

The coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted the growth of the IoT security market. Various global economies witnessed a shutdown in the manufacturing activities and the e-commerce business did observe a downward graph for some time. However, the market is predicted to behold a spiral growth owing to the rising trend of digitization in logistics and healthcare activities. Various companies are now focusing on expanding their horizon in the digital space which is expected to spur the market growth in the coming years.

Speak with Analyst: https://growthmarketreports.com/speak-with-analyst/2

As per GMR analyst Vidya Jadhav, “The global IoT security market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period 2020-2027 due to the adoption of IoT security services in healthcare and retail & e-commerce industry. Amidst the pandemic, consumers are shifting towards telemedicine services and are shopping online which is driving the demand for healthcare and retail IoT security solutions & services respectively. Further, the rising penetration of IoT devices and practices in almost every other industry is encouraging companies to expand their product portfolio in this market. The emerging economies are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities in the coming years.”

About Growth Market Reports:

GMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Industry Intelligence Solutions”. GMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor,

Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 545 6473

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/