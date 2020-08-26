According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Antiseptics & Disinfectants Market by Product, Chemical Type, Application, End-User and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 9.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 8.2% by the year 2027. The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is anticipated to grow owing to increase in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, rising consumer health awareness & healthcare expenditure, technological improvements in manufacturing of antiseptics & disinfectants. Moreover, government’s rising campaigns activity regarding health & hygiene also boost the sales of home and personal care hygiene products such as antiseptics & disinfectants.

The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is fragmented based on product, chemical type, application, end-use, and region. In terms of product, the market is segmented into Antiseptics and Disinfectants. Based on chemical type, the antiseptics & disinfectants market is further bifurcated into quaternary ammonium compounds, chlorine compounds, alcohols & aldehyde products, enzymes, others. Based on application, the market is classified as enzymatic cleaners, medical device disinfectants, surface disinfectants, and others. The end-user segment is further divided into hospitals and clinics, homecare, and others. On the basis of region, the global antiseptics & disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Israel, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

In year 2020, the antiseptics & disinfectants market is witnessing a higher growth trend owing to the adverse impact of COVID 19 pandemic on consumer health. This has resulted to an sudden increase in the personal care and home hygiene products such as antiseptic cream, spray, hand sanitizer, surface disinfectants etc. The sudden hike in demand for such products across the globe has put manufacturers into pressure. Therefore, other industry manufacturers have also started production of some essential products such as hand sanitizers, disinfectants to ease the current pressure on manufacturers. The year-on-year growth of antiseptics & disinfectants market in 2019-2020 is estimated around 3.0% and it is believed that the antiseptics & disinfectants market will expand at 8.2% CAGR during 2020-2027 on post Covid situation.

Key Companies Profiled:

Bio-Cide International, Inc.

Cantel Medical.

BD, SC Johnson Professional

P&G

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

STERIS plc

The Clorox Company

3M

KCWW

As per GMR industry analyst Partha Paul, “The global antiseptics & disinfectants market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2020-2027 driven by growing health & hygiene practices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and government’s positive initiative for personal hygiene. However, negative perception about the use of chemical disinfectants is also a big concern among consuemrs. Disinfectants sold in the U.S. need to be registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which classifies these solutions as pesticides. Currently, there are no green certificate disinfectants available in the market. Therefore, antiseptics & disinfectants manufacturers have an edge on production of natural products as consumer’s inclination for green and environment & health friendly products are very high. Moreover, high penetration of online sales channel across the globe is a major factor of higher sales of antiseptics & disinfectants products.”

