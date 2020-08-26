A recent market study published by FMI “Gene Editing Tools Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Forecast 2019-2029” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the gene editing tools market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

GENE EDITING TOOLS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global gene editing tools market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Product

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR/Cas9)

Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs)

Viral Systems

Transposon Systems

Others

By Application

Veterinary Medicine

Cell Line Engineering

Bioremediation

Food and Brewing Development

Food Waste Management

Bio sensing Development

Others

By End User

Biotech and Pharma Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Food Industry

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the gene editing tools market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the gene editing tools market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the gene editing tools market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the gene editing tools market. This section also highlights the key inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the gene editing tools market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the key trends that are expected to substantially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, key competition mapping, and veterinary health market outlook, which is likely to have a significant impact on gene editing tools market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes the product adoption & usage analysis, product timeline, regulatory assessment, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and manufactures’ strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Gene Editing Tools Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast, 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the gene editing tools market between the forecast period of 2014-2029. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical gene editing tools market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the gene editing tools market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the gene editing tools market. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics of the gene editing tools market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will enable readers to understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the gene editing tools market.

Chapter 07 – Application of Gene Editing Tools in Emerging Areas, 2018

This section explain the global market penetration analysis for the gene editing tools in 2018. The section also covers the key information about the CRISPR patents landscape, regulatory scenario for genome editing, the adoption of CRISPR in veterinary medicine, along with the CRISPER licensing landscape. It also provides information on the penetration of the CRISPR-based gene editing tools market by emerging application areas.

Chapter 08 – Global Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029, By Product Type

Based on the product type, the gene editing tools market is segmented into Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR/Cas9), Zinc Finger Nucleases (ZFNs), Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases (TALENs), Viral Systems, transposon systems, and other gene editing tools. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the gene editing tools market and market attractiveness analysis based on the product type.

Chapter 09 – Global Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Application

A detailed analysis about the applications of gene editing tools in the gene editing tools market has been explained in this chapter. The application areas for gene editing tools have been classified into veterinary medicine, cell-line engineering, bioremediation, food & brewing development, food waste management, biosensing development, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market attractive analysis based on application.

Chapter 10 – Global Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By End User

This chapter provides details about the gene editing tools market on the basis of end user, based on which the market has been classified into biotech & pharma companies, contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, food industry, and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end user.

Chapter 11 – Global Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029, By Region

This chapter explains how the gene editing tools market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 12 – North America Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America gene editing tools market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the application, end users, and countries in North America.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America gene editing tools market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the gene editing tools market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 – Europe Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

Important growth prospects of the gene editing tools market based on its end users in several countries, such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are among the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia gene editing tools market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia gene editing tools market during the period 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 –East Asia Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the gene editing tools market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the gene editing tools market in East Asia.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania gene editing tools market.

Chapter 18 – MEA Gene Editing Tools Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast, 2019 – 2029

This chapter provides information about how the gene editing tools market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Chapter 19 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the gene editing tools market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the gene editing tools market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ERS Genomics, CRISPR THERAPEUTICS, Merck KGaA, Editas Medicine, Takara Bio USA, New England Biolabs, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., and GenScript Biotech Corporation, among others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the gene editing tools market report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the gene editing tools market.

