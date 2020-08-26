The market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and organizations size and end-user industry. On the basis of component, it is sub-segmented into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment, it is sub-segmented into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of organization size, it is sub-segmented into small and medium scale enterprises and large scale enterprises. On the basis of end-user industry, it is sub-segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, retail and others.

Software asset management marketis anticipated to record a CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.The market is expected to attain a total market value of USD 5 billion by 2027.The software asset management market is expected to witness significant growth by the end of the forecast period. The growing demand for the improved management of software asset by various organizations is anticipated to be a major reason for the growth of overall market during the forecast period. The Software Asset Management reduces the overall cost and enhances the productivity.

On the basis of regional analysis, global software asset management market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. North America is expected to largest region for the overall market during the forecast period. The presence of advanced information technology in the region coupled with growing digitalization is anticipated to be a major reason for the growth of market in the region. Europe is expected to be the second largest region for the market. The high adoption of cloud based services in the region is anticipated to be the major reason for the expansion of market in the region.

Increasing demand for improvedsoftware asset management solutions

The increasing demand for cloud-based services solution from various enterprises is expected to be a major reason for the growth of market. The cloud-based services increase the performance of the business operations. Additionally, the cloud-based services reduce the overall cost involved in the asset management. It also offers better flexibility in the management of asset. Thus, the rising demand for the cloud-based services is expected to increase market growth of overall market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Software Asset Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global software asset management market in terms of market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, end user industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global software asset management market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Aspera Technologies, Flexera Software LLC, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Cherwell Software, Certero, Micro Focus , IBM Corporation, Ivanti, Scalable Software, Microsoft, Snow Software, ServiceNow and Symantec.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global software asset management market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

