A plethysmograph is an instrument for measuring differences in volume within an organ or whole body. Pulmonary plethysmographs are used to measure the functional residual capacity (FRC) of the lungs, the volume in the lungs when the muscles of respiration are relaxed, and total lung capacity.

The rising prevalence of lung disorders owing to the consumption of tobacco & alcohol and sedentary lifestyles are anticipated to drive the plethysmograph market. However, the availability of alternative methods for plethysmography such as gas dilution tests and spirometry, which are also less expensive that is restraining the market growth. Moreover, its low cost and the fact that it is a less invasive procedure are expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Becton, Dickinson and Company (Carefusion)

2. COSMED srl

3. emka TECHNOLOGIES

4. Ganshorn Medizin Electronic GmbH

5. Geratherm Medical AG

6. Medical Electronic Construction

7. MGC Diagnostics Corporation

8. PulmOne Advanced Medical Devices, Ltd.

9. SCHILLER Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

10. Vyaire Medical Inc.

Market Segmentation :

The plethysmograph market is segmented on the basis of product type, and industry. Based on product type the market is segmented as body plethysmograph and limbs plethysmograph. On the basis of industry the market is categorized as adult and baby.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Plethysmograph Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Plethysmograph Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Plethysmograph Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Plethysmograph Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

