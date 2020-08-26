The report covers the forecast and analysis of the flexible office market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the flexible office market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the flexible office market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the flexible office market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the flexible office market by segmenting the market based on the space providers, offerings, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The inflation in the self-employment with the freelance industry gaining traction over the last few years is set to boost the market growth trends over the forecast period. In addition to this, a major demand for flexible offices from giant corporations is expected to influence the growth of the flexible office industry over the forecast period. Apparently, corporate firms are in search of agile locations and hence are trying to acquire flexible spaces on a rental basis.

Based on space providers, the market is segregated into big brands and independent brands. In terms of offerings, the industry is divided into private offices, co-working spaces, virtual offices, and others. On the basis of verticals, the market can be classified into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, and others.

Key players involved in the flexible office industry include Alley, Croissant, Inc., Davinci Virtual, LLC., Greendesk LLC, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Inc., Office Freedom Limited, Regus Group Companies, Serendipity Labs, Servcorp, ShareDesk, TechSpace, WeWork Companies, Inc., and THEOFFICEGROUP.

