The report covers the forecast and analysis of the legal operations software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the legal operations software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the legal operations software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the legal operations software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the legal operations software market by segmenting the market based on the deployment mode, organization size, end-user, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Law firms face tough jobs such as huge volumes and complications in the legal work coupled with the need to decrease the costs of the legal operations. To effectively manage these challenges, law firms are deploying legal operations software in their PCs. This software assists the law companies in proficiently delivering the business outcomes along with assisting the counsel to offer proficient services to their customers. All these aforementioned factors are likely to steer the growth of the legal operations software industry over the forecast timeline.

Based on the deployment mode, the legal operations software industry can be divided into on-premise and cloud-based. On the basis of organization size, the market can be classified into large enterprises and SME’s. In terms of end-user, the market for legal operations software can be segmented into law firms and corporate.

Application-wise, the market is divided into Legal Hold/e-Discovery, e-Billing, Intellectual Property Management, Matter/Case Management, Contract Management, Legal Project & Analytics Management, Governance, Risk Management, & Compliance, Knowledge Management, Document Management, and Others.

Some of the key players involved in the legal operations software business include Elevate, LexisNexis, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, Inc., THOMSON Reuters, MITRATECH, Onit, Inc., SimpleLegal, Inc., doeLEGAL, Inc., BusyLamp, and Acuity Management Solutions.

