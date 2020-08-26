The report covers the forecast and analysis of the strategy management software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the strategy management software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the strategy management software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the treasury software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are bench marked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the strategy management software market by segmenting the market based on the type, platform, verticals, organization size, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The surge in the need for organization to handle and detect workflow will steer the expansion of the strategy management software industry during the forecast timeline. However, a massive rise in the threat of cyber-attacks for the firms making the usage of the cloud-based software will put brakes on the expansion of the strategy management software industry during the forecast timeframe. Nevertheless, the onset of industrial revolution 4.0 has aided in the launching of new technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning, thereby opening new vistas of growth for the strategy management software industry during the time span from 2019 to 2027.

Based on the type, the market is sectored into On-Premise and Cloud-Based. In terms of organization size, the strategy management software industry is divided into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. On the basis of the platform, the market for strategy management software is sectored into Mobile Devices and Desktop. Based on the Verticals, the market is classified into BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT & Telecommunication, and Healthcare.

Some of the key players in the market include Anaplan, Inc., Envisio Solutions, Oracle, CAMMS, SAP SE, CASCADE, StrategyBlocks, ClearPoint Strategy, KAUFMAN, HALL & ASSOCIATES, LLC, Planview, Inc., and Quidgest.

