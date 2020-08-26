Online video platforms (OVP) are being used for processing and delivering online video content to the desired audience. OVP can be defined as license-based software as a service (SaaS) online video content solutions that permit video creators to ingest, transcode, manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, store, and monetize online video. In addition to host prerecorded, on demand video, some platforms also facilitate users to stream live videos. Media & entertainment companies are increasingly trusting OVPs to manage, publish, and monetize video content in a scalable manner.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is experiencing growth due to popularity of online videos that are surpassing the traditional way of viewing video content via TV and other channels. Organizations have realized the traction of online videos in media & entertainment sector, and thus, are investing heavily in online video creation, which is primarily driving the growth of this market. Further, increased expenditure on online video advertisement further acts as a driving force for the online video platform market. However, the availability of open source and free online video platform in the market is expected to hamper the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in scope for live streaming of video content and rise in investments for streaming sports events live are creating lucrative opportunities for the online video platform market.

Major Key Players of the Online Video Platform Market are:

Ooyala., MediaMelon, Akamai technologies, Kaltura, Panopto, Brightcove, Frame.io, Limelight Networks Inc., YouTube, and Comcast Technology Solutions.

The global online video platform in media & entertainment market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into video analytics, video content delivery network, video content management, mobile video live streaming, and others. According to application, the market is classified into video sharing, commercial video platform, and others. By end users, it is categorized into individual, content creators and brand, and enterprises segments. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

Major Types of Online Video Platform Market covered are:

Video Analytics

Video Content Delivery Network

Video Content Management

Mobile Video Live Streaming, and Others

Major Applications of Online Video Platform Market covered are:

Video Sharing

Commercial Video Platform, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Online Video Platform consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Online Video Platform market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Online Video Platform manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Online Video Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Video Platform Market Size

2.2 Online Video Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Video Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Online Video Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Video Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Video Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Online Video Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Online Video Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Online Video Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Online Video Platform Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Online Video Platform industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

