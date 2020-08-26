The global food authenticity market was valued at $4,978 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $8,300 million, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2017 to 2023. Food fraud is economically motivated for financial gains, and thus can have significant negative effects on both consumers and legitimate businesses. Food authenticity is driven by factors such as volatility in food prices, availability of raw materials & ingredients, economic conditions, regulatory developments, and large environmental impacts. Furthermore, various technologies are used to check food authenticity to tackle the issue of food fraud.

Major Key Players of the Food Authenticity Market are:

SGS, Intertek, Eurofins Scientific, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group, Mérieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Genetic ID NA, Inc.

Get sample copy of “Food Authenticity Market” at: http://bit.ly/2O4Kans

In 2016, Europe and North America were leading revenue contributors in the market. Asia-Pacific registered the highest growth rate, owing to the increase in production of processed foods and implementation of safety regulations by government. The growth in international trading of food materials in the North American countries, such as the U.S., has propelled the labeling requirement and authenticity confirmation. Furthermore, LAMEA is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The global food authenticity market is segmented based on target testing, technology, food tested, and geography. On the basis of target testing, it is divided into meat speciation, country of origin & ageing, adulteration tests, and false labelling. On the basis of technology, it is categorized into polymerase chain reaction-based, liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry, isotope methods, immunoassay-based/ELISA, and others. Based on food tested, it is classified into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Food Authenticity Market covered are:

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin

Aging

Adulteration Test

False Labelling

Major Applications of Food Authenticity Market covered are:

Meat & Meat Product

Dairy & Dairy Product

Cereal, Grain, & Pulse; Processed Food; and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Food Authenticity consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Food Authenticity market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Food Authenticity manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Food Authenticity with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: http://bit.ly/38Ill8X

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Authenticity Market Size

2.2 Food Authenticity Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Authenticity Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Authenticity Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Authenticity Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Authenticity Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Authenticity Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Authenticity Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Authenticity Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Authenticity Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: http://bit.ly/37yaBtN

In the end, Food Authenticity industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com