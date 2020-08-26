Report Highlights

The global market for sump and submersible pumps should grow from $2.4 billion in 2018 to $3.3 billion by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% for the period 2018-2023.

The global market for water heaters and water pumps should grow from nearly $17.6 billion in 2018 to $18.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 0.8% for the period of 2018-2023.

The global market for membrane bioreactors (MBRs) should grow from $1.9 billion in 2018 to $3.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.7% for the period of 2018-2023.

Report Scope:

In the recent years, membrane and separation technology has found highly profitable market opportunities in healthcare and life-science industries. The medical membrane device industry has introduced remarkable changes in medicine. An increase in life-threatening diseases has created a surge in the development of devices and techniques to provide better and more affordable care. Manufacturers continuously adopt innovative technologies for higher quality, faster delivery and lower costs. Medical membrane devices have wide-ranging applications in diagnosis, renal therapies, therapeutic apheresis and parenteral nutrition.

Moreover, the use of membranes in the medical device industry has created a positive impact, especially in the diagnostic market. Clinical applications of membrane-based diagnostics are widespread and growing in infectious disease detection, hormone testing, drug monitoring, cardiovascular and congenital disease marker testing, and numerous other indications. Membranes also find prominent use in IV filters. In-line membrane-based filters are used during the infusion of IV medications to prevent the administration of any particulate matter, air or microorganisms present in the IV line. Other applications of membrane medical devices include renal therapies, cardiovascular treatments and therapeutic apheresis.

It includes excerpts from the following reports: