Smart speaker is a speaker that can be activated by an intelligent virtual personal assistant. Any consumer majorly uses this device to listen to music and ask questions related to any problems, and control smart home devices. The smart speaker market has witnessed significant growth over two years, since its inception, owing to increase in technological awareness and rise in usage of smart home devices.

Advancement in microphones, automated speech recognition technology, and natural language processing (NLP) help the smart speakers to identify and process the voice command of the user with utmost precision. Amazon offers Amazon Echo powered by virtual assistant known as Alexa and Google provides Google Home powered by virtual Google assistant. These dominate the smart speaker market in terms of value and volume. The other players operating in this market include Apple, Alibaba, Sonos, and others.

Major Key Players of the Smart Speaker Market are:

Amazon., Apple, Alibaba Group, Alphabet(Google), Sonos, Bose Corporation, Xiaomi, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Baidu Inc. and Plantronics, Inc. (Altec Lansing/AL Infinity, LLC).

There is an increase in the purchase of smart speakers owing to the rise in technological awareness among the consumers. Amazon Echo is projected to continue to evolve with integration of more skills and features and would reach to even more customers in the near future. Thus, continuous advancement of smart speakers and its expansion in various regions around the globe are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

With the rise in usage of smart phones and smart home devices, smart speakers witness an increase in growth rate owing to the compatibility with smart home devices. Also, smart speakers exhibit a great potential to bridge the digital divide. Most of the people, especially in the underdeveloped countries are not computer savvy. The mobile revolution outpaced the computer revolution in India as smart phones provide ease of use with greater utility. Similar to the smart phone revolution, the smart speaker market is expected to grow significantly in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific because of the ability to perform multiple functions and the availability at an affordable price range. The companies such as Amazon and Google

Major Types of Smart Speaker Market covered are:

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistan

Siri

Cortana and Others

Major Applications of Smart Speaker Market covered are:

Personal and commercial

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Speaker consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Speaker market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Speaker manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Speaker with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Speaker Market Size

2.2 Smart Speaker Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Speaker Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Speaker Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Speaker Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Speaker Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Speaker Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Speaker Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Speaker Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Speaker Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Speaker industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

