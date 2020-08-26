Incident and emergency management is the management and mitigation of natural or man-made emergencies using local resources. Uncertainty of emergencies can arise from a number of causes, making deployment of effective incident and emergency management system necessary to prevent aftereffects. The global incident and emergency management market was valued at $75,464 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $423,323 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Major Key Players of the Incident and Emergency Management Market are:

Esri, Honeywell International, IBM, Intergraph, Intermedix, Lockheed Martin, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

The growth of the global incident and emergency management market is driven by factors such as rise in economic loss due to natural disasters, increase in number of terrorist attacks, and implementation of government policies for public safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs associated with these systems are expected to impede the incident and emergency management market growth. On the contrary, use of advanced technologies among terror groups for attacks and increased market for smart cities, intelligent evacuation systems, and integrated building technologies are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent surveillance and evacuations systems.

The global incident and emergency management market is segmented on the basis of system type, communication technology, service, solution, industry vertical, and region. Based on system type, the market is divided into mass notification system, surveillance system, traffic management system, safety management system, earthquake/ seismic warning system, disaster recovery & backup systems, and others. Depending on communication technology, it is categorized into first responder tools, satellite phones, emergency response radars, vehicle-ready gateways, and others. By service, it is fragmented into training & education services, consulting services, design & integration services, and support & maintenance services. As per solution, it is divided into geospatial solutions, disaster recovery solutions, and situational awareness solutions. According to industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace & defense, public sector, transportation & logistics, telecom & IT, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Types of Incident and Emergency Management Market covered are:

Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Traffic Management System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/ Seismic Warning System

Disaster Recovery & Backup System

Major Applications of Incident and Emergency Management Market covered are:

BFSI

Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing,

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation & Logistics, and Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Incident and Emergency Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Incident and Emergency Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Incident and Emergency Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Incident and Emergency Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Incident and Emergency Management Market Size

2.2 Incident and Emergency Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Incident and Emergency Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Incident and Emergency Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Incident and Emergency Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Incident and Emergency Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Incident and Emergency Management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Incident and Emergency Management Revenue by Product

4.3 Incident and Emergency Management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Incident and Emergency Management Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Incident and Emergency Management industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

