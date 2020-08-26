Smart parking is an intelligent parking system that assists driver for safe parking. Available space in parking slot is indicted by sign or symbol with the help of embedded software and sensors. The vacant space is notified to the driver correctly due to the proper management of vehicle. In addition, smart parking is adopted by many countries and hence it is becoming one of the most trending smart solutions across various public and private places including airports, universities, shopping centers, and city garages, globally. The features such as ability to easily connect with the parking lots, analyze, and automate data gathered from devices, and make it more fruitful for the market. The off-street parking method that is widely used worldwide is generally categorized into the vehicles that are not parked on the roads.

For the operation of the smart parking, they involve low-cost sensors, real-time data collection, and smart phone enabled automated payment systems. This combination allows people to reserve parking in advance and predicts the location for parking.

Major Key Players of the Smart Parking Market are:

Amano Mcgann, Urbiotica, Smart Parking, IEM SA, IPS Group., Klaus Multiparking Systems, Swarco AG, PArklayer, Omnitec group, Dongyang Menics Co. Ltd, Skidata AG, and Mindteck.

This system is linked with the mobile applications that notifies the user about current available parking space that further helps to reduce the time needed for searching the available free parking space. This smart parking system implies M2M technologies to properly manage parking supply and also helps one of the biggest problems on driving in urban areas—finding empty parking spaces and controlling illegal parking.

Increase in parking concern across the globe, growth in demand for Internet of Things (IoT) based technology, and high adoption rate in number of vehicles drive the market. However, high employment cost & configuration complexity restrain the market growth. Moreover, rise in investment on building driverless vehicles and increase in government initiative in building smart cities across the globe are expected to create tremendous opportunities for the market growth.

Major Types of Smart Parking Market covered are:

Off-street and On-street Parking

Major Applications of Smart Parking Market covered are:

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment System

E-parking, and License Plate Recognition

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Smart Parking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Parking market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Parking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Parking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Smart Parking Market Size

2.2 Smart Parking Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Smart Parking Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Smart Parking Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Smart Parking Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Smart Parking Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Smart Parking Sales by Product

4.2 Global Smart Parking Revenue by Product

4.3 Smart Parking Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Smart Parking Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Smart Parking industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

