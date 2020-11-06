Global and China Recycled Ocean Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and China Recycled Ocean Plastic market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and China Recycled Ocean Plastic market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Recycled Ocean Plastic has emerged as the leading method to curb negative environmental impact and resource depletion. Recycled plastics are gaining importance as the solution to limit the growing concerns of effects of plastics pollution, as recycling results in the decrease in the use of energy and material and improvement of eco-efficiency.

The negative environmental impact of plastics disposal drives the global recycled plastics market. The production of plastics has increased manifold over the past few decades which has led to the generation of huge amount of waste resulting in environmental concerns. Usage of plastics also causes marine pollution.

Segment by Type, the Recycled Ocean Plastic market is segmented into

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Others

Segment by Application, the Recycled Ocean Plastic market is segmented into

Packaging

Building & Construction

Textiles

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Recycled Ocean Plastic market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Recycled Ocean Plastic market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Recycled Ocean Plastic Market Share Analysis

Recycled Ocean Plastic market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Recycled Ocean Plastic business, the date to enter into the Recycled Ocean Plastic market, Recycled Ocean Plastic product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Veolia

Suez

KW Plastics

Jayplas

B. Schoenberg & Co.

B&B Plastics

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling

Custom Polymers

Plastipak Holdings

