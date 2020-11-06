Global and Japan Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

As the market demands for hybrid and electric vehicle technology increase, materials play an increasingly important role in helping to reduce carbon emissions and dependence on oil. Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles can help automakers quickly develop more efficient, safer, and lighter hybrid and electric vehicles.

Polymers for electric vehicles optimize the energy density and power of electric vehicles. The use of new materials that provide higher voltage performance, technologies that reduce flammable electrolytes, high-temperature stability separators, and electrode materials reduce battery heat generation and provide protection for batteries. Use of flame retardant thermoplastic materials to improve battery pack performance.

Segment by Type, the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market is segmented into

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Synthetic Rubber

Silicone Elastomer

Others

Segment by Application, the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market is segmented into

Car Powertrain System

Car Exterior

Car Interior

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles Market Share Analysis

Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles business, the date to enter into the Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles market, Polymers Used in Electric Vehicles product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Covestro

Celanese

SABIC

Solvay

LANXESS

LG Chem

Asahi Kasei

Evonik Industries

DSM Engineering Plastics

LyondellBasell Industries

