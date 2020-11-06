Global and Japan Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

One of the main factors for feed in poultry production is cost. Therefore, reducing feed costs per chicken is a top priority. Poultry production must be efficient because feed must be converted into meat and eggs. Feed costs can be reduced by adding feed additives such as enzymes and antioxidants. These additives can increase digestibility and prevent nutrient loss, thereby allowing poultry to obtain more nutritional value from the same amount of feed. Synthetic antioxidants are usually produced in the form of pure substances with a consistent composition and used in the form of clearly defined mixtures with the pure substances. Higher stability, availability and lower production costs have driven the growth of the synthetic segment in the feed antioxidant market. It also protects fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients from oxidative degradation and loss of active ingredients in the feed.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market

This report focuses on global and Japan Synthetic Feed Antioxidants QYR Global and Japan market.

The global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Scope and Market Size

Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.

Segment by Type, the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market is segmented into

BHT

BHA

Ethoxyquin

Propyl gallate

Others

Segment by Application, the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market is segmented into

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Synthetic Feed Antioxidants Market Share Analysis

Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Synthetic Feed Antioxidants business, the date to enter into the Synthetic Feed Antioxidants market, Synthetic Feed Antioxidants product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nutreco

Alltech

Caldic

Novus International

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company

