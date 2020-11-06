Global and Japan Biological Nematicides Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Biological Nematicides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Biological Nematicides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Because cotton, soybeans, fruits and vegetables are important drivers of the nematicides market. In North and South America, genetically modified crops account for the largest area, and high investment related to agricultural inputs such as seeds will become one of the main driving forces for the adoption of biocide. Infestations by biocides are difficult to detect and are usually attributed to other causes, whose harm is often underestimated. The large-scale elimination of active ingredients used to control nematodes will also promote the use of new and innovative control measures. The growing environmental problems associated with the use of chemicals to control nematodes have paved the way for the use of biological control methods. As consumers become more aware of the importance of organic food, the adoption of sustainable agriculture and integrated pest management solutions has increased.

Segment by Type, the Biological Nematicides market is segmented into

Fumigant

Organic Phosphate

Carbamate

Other

Segment by Application, the Biological Nematicides market is segmented into

Fumigation

Soil Dressing

Drenching

Seed Treatment

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biological Nematicides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biological Nematicides market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Biological Nematicides Market Share Analysis

Biological Nematicides market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Biological Nematicides business, the date to enter into the Biological Nematicides market, Biological Nematicides product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Bayer AG

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Adama Agricultural Solutions

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

Isagro Group

