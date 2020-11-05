Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.

One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market

The global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Scope and Market Size

Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented into

General Grade

Extrusion Grade

Heat Resistant Grade

Others

Segment by Application, the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented into

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home Appliances

Sports and Leisure

Consumer Electronics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market Share Analysis

Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) business, the date to enter into the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market, Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

LG Chem

Chi Mei Corporation

Ineos Styrolution Group

SABIC

Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.

KUMHO-SUNNY

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

NIPPON A&L

LOTTE Advanced Materials

A. Schulman (LyondellBasell)

Romira

SAX Polymers Industries

Technoform

Run Feng Sci.&Tech

Shandong Novista Chemicals

