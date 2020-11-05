Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) is a thermoplastic elastomer. This type of copolymer has excellent resistance to UV irradiation, heat, moisture, and stress cracking and probably has the best weathering resistance of all acrylonitrile elastomers. It also has good chemical resistance and high impact strength. Its mechanical properties are very similar to acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) elastomers.
One of the most important markets for ASAs are automotive body parts such as mirror housings and radiator grills. ASA thermoplastics are also extensively used in the building & construction, appliance, electrical/electronics, and sports goods industries.
Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application.
Segment by Type, the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented into
General Grade
Extrusion Grade
Heat Resistant Grade
Others
Segment by Application, the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is segmented into
Automotive
Building and Construction
Home Appliances
Sports and Leisure
Consumer Electronics
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) Market Share Analysis
Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) business, the date to enter into the Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) market, Acrylic Styrene Acrylonitrile (ASA) product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
LG Chem
Chi Mei Corporation
Ineos Styrolution Group
SABIC
Techno-UMG Co., Ltd.
KUMHO-SUNNY
Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation
NIPPON A&L
LOTTE Advanced Materials
A. Schulman (LyondellBasell)
Romira
SAX Polymers Industries
Technoform
Run Feng Sci.&Tech
Shandong Novista Chemicals
