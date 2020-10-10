Global and United States Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A sealless magnetic drive pump is a conventional centrifugal pump without the dynamic seal that would normally be used to seal the pump shaft. This dynamic seal is replaced by a static containment shell to form a completely sealed liquid end or pressure boundary.
Global Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps Scope and Market Size
Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into
Single-stage Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps
Multi-stage Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps
Segment by Application, the Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market is segmented into
Chemical Industry
Petroleum Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps Market Share Analysis
Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps business, the date to enter into the Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps market, Sealless Magnetic Drive Pumps product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Sundyne
Klaus Union
IWAKI
ITT Goulds Pumps
March Manufacturing
Ruhrpumpen
Flowserve
Richter Chemie-Technik
CP Pumpen
Roth Pump
Dandong Colossus
Gruppo Aturia (WPIL Pump)
Dickow Pump
TEIKOKU ELECTRIC
Sanwa Hydrotech
Verder
GemmeCotti
Taicang Magnetic Pump
HERMETIC-Pumpen
World Chemical Co., Ltd.
