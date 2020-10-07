Global Servo Motor Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Servo Motor market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Servo Motor market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Servo Motor is a rotary actuator that allows for precise control of angular position. Servo motors are utilized in industrial machine tools, CNC manufacturing machines and processes, and packaging applications. Electronic Equipment utilize servo motors because of their smooth commutation and accurate positioning. The aerospace industry makes use of servo motors in their hydraulic systems to contain system hydraulic fluid.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Yaskawa, Mitsubishi and Fanuc, with 11.71%, 10.66% and 8.09% of revenues respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Servo Motor Market

The global Servo Motor market size is projected to reach US$ 9918 million by 2026, from US$ 8191 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Servo Motor Scope and Segment

Servo Motor market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Servo Motor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Fanuc

Siemens

Rockwell

ABB

Rexroth (Bosch)

Panasonic

Nidec

Delta

SANYO DENKI

Teco

Schneider

Moog

Oriental Motor

Lenze

Toshiba

Parker Hannifin

HNC

Kollmorgen

GSK

Beckhoff

Inovance

LS Mecapion

Infranor

Tamagawa

LTI Motion

Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 2KW

2KW-5KW

More than 5KW

Servo Motor Breakdown Data by Application

Machine Tools

Packaging Applications

Textile

Electronics Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Servo Motor market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Servo Motor market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Servo Motor Market Share Analysis

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

