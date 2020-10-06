Global and United States Industrial Gas Engines Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Industrial Gas Engines market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Industrial Gas Engines market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A gas engine is an internal combustion engine which runs on a gas fuel, such as coal gas , producer gas , biogas , landfill gas or natural gas .

As one of the most important equipment for Oil & Gas, electricity generation, Gas Engines plays a valuable role in energy industry. The larger and larger downstream demand drives Gas Engines industry developing.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Industrial Gas Engines Market

Global Industrial Gas Engines Scope and Market Size

Industrial Gas Engines market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Gas Engines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Industrial Gas Engines market is segmented into

0.5-5MW

5-10MW

Above 10MW

Segment by Application, the Industrial Gas Engines market is segmented into

Power Generation

Co-Generation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Industrial Gas Engines market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Industrial Gas Engines market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Industrial Gas Engines Market Share Analysis

Industrial Gas Engines market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Industrial Gas Engines business, the date to enter into the Industrial Gas Engines market, Industrial Gas Engines product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

General Electric

Caterpillar

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce

Dresser-Rand

Cummins

Wartsila

MAN SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Liebherr

JDEC

