Global Polyalkylene Glycol Market

By Product (Polypropylene Glycol, Polyethylene Glycol), Application (Lubricants, Personal Care, Surface Active Agents, Lubricants) and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The global Polyalkylene Glycol market was valued at USD 245.5 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 418.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Polyalkylene Glycols are commonly used as viscosity builders in fire resistant and water glycol fluids. Their ability to not form a deposition on ageing is driving demand in end-use applications. The growing product innovation is expected to drive market demand over the forecast period.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Favorable properties such as high viscosity, water solubility and bio degradability

1.2 Growing automotive industry in Asia Pacific

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Crude Oil Price Fluctuation

2.2 Costlier than conventional mineral oils

Market Segmentation:

The global Polyalkylene Glycol market is segmented on the product, application and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Polyethylene Glycol

1.2 Polypropylene Glycol

1.3 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Lubricants

2.1.1 Compressor Lubricants

2.1.2 Refrigeration Oil

2.1.3 Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluids

2.1.4 Gear Lubricants

2.1.5 Automotive Applications

2.1.6 Metal Working Fluids

2.1.7 Textile Lubricants

2.1.8 Food Grade Lubricants

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Surface Active Agents

2.4 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. Ineos AG

4. Huntsman

5. Clariant

6. Croda International Corp.

7. Idemitsu Kosan

8. Akzonobel NV

9. PAN Asia Chemical Corporation

10. Exxonmobil

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

