GLOBAL RECOMBINANT NON-GLYCOSYLATED PROTEINS MARKET IS SET TO WITNESS SUBSTANTIAL CAGR IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019- 2026. THE REPORT CONTAINS DATA OF THE BASE YEAR 2018 AND HISTORIC YEAR 2017. RISING PREVALENCE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT IN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY ARE FACTOR FOR THE GROWTH OF THIS MARKET.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market are Sandoz International GmbH, Merck KGaA, CEVEC, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Mylan N.V., Samsung BioLogics., Amgen Inc, Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc, EMD Serono, Inc., Genentech, Inc , WOCKHARDT., Stada Arzneimittel, ACROBiosystems, Mundipharma International among others.

Potential of the report

Key developments and product launches in the market To get a comprehensive overview of the Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins market. Key parameters which are driving the market Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, The Mundipharma announced the acquisition of Cinfa Biotech so they can strengthen their position in the market. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their biosimilar market and develop better biosimilar for the healthcare system. This acquisition will provide them access to Pelmeg which is a pegylated version of granulocyte-colony stimulating factor specially designed for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia

In February 2016, Sandoz announced that they have acquired the right and development of PF-06438179 from Pfizer. PF-06438179 is a biosimilar infliximab which is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α) inhibitor which is specially designed for the treatment of different autoimmune diseases. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide high- quality biosimilars to the patients and this will strengthen their position in the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Recombinant Non-Glycosylated Proteins Market

By Product

Recombinant Human Growth Hormone

Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor

Insulin

Interferons Interferon-Beta Interferon-Alpha



By Application

Oncology

Chronic Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Blood Disorders

Growth Hormone Deficiency

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Increasing incidences of chronic disease acts as a market driver

Rising demand for biosimilar will also accelerate the market growth

Growing aging population will also enhance the growth of this market

Rapidly changing life style and increasing urbanization will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Complexity associated with the manufacturing of biosimilar will restrain the recombinant non-glycosylated proteins market

High R&D cost will also hamper the market growth

