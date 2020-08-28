Snapshot of Wound & Tissue Care Market:

The global wound & tissue care market was valued at USD 29,336.4 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 44,991.9 mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders: 3M, ABL Medical, Acelity, ACell, AquaMed, Amniox Medical, Inc, Angelini and more…

The global wound & tissue care market is witnessing growth due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid growth in geriatric population, developments and innovations in wound care products, increasing funding for wound care research, and awareness programs for wound care treatment and management.

Following Top Companies are mentioned in this Wound & Tissue Care Market Report:

3M, ABL Medical, Acelity, ACell, AquaMed, Amniox Medical, Inc, Angelini, Argentum Medical, LLC, ArjoHuntleigh, Arobella Medical, LLC, Baxter International Inc., Aesculap, Inc. – B. Braun, Cardinal Health, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc, and other notable players.

The Scope of the Report: The Traditional adhesive bandages segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the market has been segmented into traditional adhesive bandages, negative pressure wound therapy, antimicrobial dressings, traditional gauze bandages, foam dressings, non-adherent bandages, hydrocolloids, film dressings, growth factors, bioengineered skin, and others. Among these, traditional adhesive bandages are dominating the market in the year 2018 and are expected to witness the same growth trend during the forecast period. In 2018, the traditional adhesive bandages segment accounted for 26.5% of the overall wound & tissue care market share and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Sticking plasters or dressings used for tiny wounds are adhesive bandages. These bandages are used for wounds that are not severe enough to require a full-size bandage. They defend wounds against additional injuries, friction, bacteria, and dirt. They cure injuries and carry skin cuts. As medicated or non-medicated bandages, adhesive bandages are accessible.

