Factors such as the rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness towards cardiovascular disease drive market growth. Restraining factor such as high cost of Antibiotics devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Antibiotic is a group of medicines that fights bacterial infections, and sometimes protozoan diseases. Moreover, they are used to treat many diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, eye & ear infections, and others. Antibiotics are also called antimicrobial or antibacterial. After the discovery of the antibiotic penicillin in 1920, various other antibiotic compounds have been used to treat several bacterial infections.
The North America antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 18,004.25 million by 2027 from US$ 13,527.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.
Factors driving the market growth areprevalence of infectious diseases andincreasing development of generic drugs. However, the tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.
US is expected to dominate the market in the North America region, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of innovations in healthcare. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the Antibiotics market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.
NORTH AMERICAANTIBIOTICSMARKET SEGMENTATION
By Drug Class
Cephalosporin
Penicillin
Fluoroquinolones
Macrolides
Carbapenem
Aminoglycosides
Sulfonamides
Others
By Action Mechanism
Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors
Protein Synthesis Inhibitors
DNA Synthesis Inhibitors
RNA Synthesis Inhibitors
Mycolic Acid Inhibitors
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Company Profiles
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Eli Lilly and Company.
Abbott
Pfizer Inc
