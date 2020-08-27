The rise of the is driven by factors such as the rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases and rising awareness towards cardiovascular disease. Restraining factor such as high cost of Antibiotics devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Antibiotic is a group of medicines that fights bacterial infections, and sometimes protozoan diseases. Moreover, they are used to treat many diseases such as strep throat, urinary tract infections, sinus infections, pneumonia, eye & ear infections, and others. Antibiotics are also called antimicrobial or antibacterial. After the discovery of the antibiotic penicillin in 1920, various other antibiotic compounds have been used to treat several bacterial infections.

The North America antibiotics market is expected to reach US$ 18,004.25 million by 2027 from US$ 13,527.79 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Factors driving the market growth areprevalence of infectious diseases andincreasing development of generic drugs. However, the tedious and expensive process of antibiotic development and the impact of COVID-19 pandemic are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.

US is expected to dominate the market in the North America region, owing to the growing geriatric population and rising number of innovations in healthcare. Hence, considering the mentioned factors, the Antibiotics market is expected to grow at a significant pace in the US during the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICAANTIBIOTICSMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

Cephalosporin

Penicillin

Fluoroquinolones

Macrolides

Carbapenem

Aminoglycosides

Sulfonamides

Others

By Action Mechanism

Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company.

Abbott

Pfizer Inc

